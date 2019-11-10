UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The seventh-seeded University of Wisconsin men's soccer team hung for a half with second-seeded Penn State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Sunday.
But the Nittany Lions broke through for all of the game's goals in the second half to get a 3-0 victory in front of 678 at Jeffrey Field.
"I give a lot of credit to Wisconsin for the way they approached the game," Penn State coach Jeff Cook said. "They were dangerous in the counterattack, defended very well, and it took our best effort to get the result that we got today to advance to the semifinals."
Christian Sload (57:22), Liam Butts (61:58) and Joshua Dabora (84:16) provided the goals. UW senior goalie Dean Cowdroy did not have any saves.
After being shut out for the 10th time this season, the Badgers finished with a 3-11-4 record. In reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2013, the Nittany Lions (12-2-3) will next face third-seeded Michigan.