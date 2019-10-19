Freshman Inaki Iribarren scored his second goal of the season, but the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team lost 2-1 to Penn State on Saturday night at McClimon Field.
The Nittany Lions (8-2-2, 4-1-1 Big Ten Conference) got goals from Callum Pritchatt at 13:52 in the first half and Aaron Molloy at 65:10 in the second half before Iribarren delivered off an assist from sophomore Matthew Comiskey for the Badgers (2-10-2, 0-4-1) at 79:49.
Senior Dean Cowdroy made two saves in goal for UW, which has not won since a 2-1 non-conference decision against Lehigh on Sept. 8.