Michigan State junior midfielder Michael Miller scored on a corner kick in the 94th minute, handing the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team a 2-1 loss in overtime Sunday in front of 504 spectators at McClimon Field.
Down 1-0 at halftime, the Badgers (2-8-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten Conference) pulled even with the Spartans (2-6-2, 2-1-0) in the 66th minute on senior Duncan Storey's first goal of the season off an assist from junior Ben Leas.
"Any win in the Big Ten is a good win," Michigan State coach Damon Rensing said.
UW senior goalie Dean Cowdroy made two saves.