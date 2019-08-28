A Big Ten Conference preseason poll released Tuesday forecast the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team for a fifth-place finish.
Defending conference champion Indiana was picked to finish first and reigning national champion Maryland second. Michigan and Michigan State held the next two spots.
Three UW players — all senior captains — received preseason honors: Dean Cowdroy, Noah Leibold and Robin Olofsson. Each played in all 18 matches last season, helping the team reach the Big Ten semifinals.
The Badgers open regular-season play with two home matches this weekend at McClimon Field: 7 p.m. Friday against UC Davis and 7 p.m. Sunday against UAB.