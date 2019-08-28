John Trask, Badgers men's soccer, UW photo

John Trask had more losses than wins over his first three seasons with the Badgers men's soccer team, but in 2013 he helped deliver the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since it won the title in 1995. 

A Big Ten Conference preseason poll released Tuesday forecast the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team for a fifth-place finish.

Defending conference champion Indiana was picked to finish first and reigning national champion Maryland second. Michigan and Michigan State held the next two spots.

Three UW players — all senior captains — received preseason honors: Dean Cowdroy, Noah Leibold and Robin Olofsson. Each played in all 18 matches last season, helping the team reach the Big Ten semifinals.

The Badgers open regular-season play with two home matches this weekend at McClimon Field: 7 p.m. Friday against UC Davis and 7 p.m. Sunday against UAB.

