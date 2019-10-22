CINCINNATI — Junior Sam Anderson shot a final-round 3-under 68 to lead the way as the University of Wisconsin men's golf team won the Musketeer Classic on Tuesday.
The Badgers shot a third-round score of 290 to finish at 9-over-par 861, four shots ahead of runner-up Northern Illinois and 12 ahead of third-place finishers Morehead State and Ball State in the 13-team field at Maketewah Country Club.
Anderson was the tournament runner-up. His two-day total of 3-under 210 (70-72-68) trailed Morehead State's Cooper Collins by one shot.
Freshman Coalter Smith (68-71-74—213) took fifth place, junior Griffin Barela (69-71-76—216) tied for 12th, freshman Jack Blair (74-76-75—225) tied for 50th and freshman Sebastian Iqbal (81-77-73—231) was 69th. Competing as an individual, senior Pete Kuhl (70-74-71—215) tied for eighth.