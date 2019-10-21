CINCINNATI — Led by freshman Coalter Smith and junior Griffin Barela, the University of Wisconsin men's golf team was tied for the lead after the first two rounds of the Musketeer Classic on Monday at Maketewah Country Club.
Smith (68-71—3-under-par 139) is tied for third place and Barela (69-71—140) is tied for sixth for the Badgers, who shot rounds of 281 and 290 to reach 3-over 571 and join Northern Illinois at the top of the 13-team field.
Junior Sam Anderson (70-72—142) is tied for 10th place, freshman Jack Blair (74-76—150) is tied for 50th and freshman Sebastian Iqbal (81-77—158) is tied for 81st. Competing as an individual, senior Pete Kuhl (70-74—144) is tied for 17th.
West Virginia's Philipp Matlari (69-68—137) is the leader, one shot ahead of Morehead State's Cooper Collins.
The final 18 holes will be played today.