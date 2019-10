Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLOODING ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HIGH RAIN RATES LEADING TO RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 2 TO 4 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. * RISES ON RIVERS AND STREAMS ARE EXPECTED. SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&