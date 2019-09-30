CINCINNATI — Junior Sam Anderson and freshman Sebastian Iqbal each shot two rounds of 1-over-par 72 to lead the University of Wisconsin men's golf team to a tie for eighth place Monday on the first day of the Bearcat Invitational in Cincinnati.
The Badgers (289-290—11-over 579) trail leader Louisville by 33 strokes, runner-up Arkansas by 20 strokes and third-place Penn State by 14 strokes in the 13-team field.
Anderson and Iqbal are tied for 24th place. Junior Griffin Barela (3-over-145) is tied for 32nd place, freshman Coalter Smith (5-over 147) is tied for 45th place and junior Nick Robinson (7-over-149) is tied for 56th place.
Louisvile's John Murphy is the leader at 9-under 133, one stroke ahead of teammates Keegan DeLange and Matthias Schmid.