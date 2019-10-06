The University of Wisconsin men's golf team finished the first day of the three-day Marquette Intercollegiate tied for sixth place in the 12-team field, eight shots behind first-place UCLA and six shots behind second-place Northwestern on Sunday at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford.

UW freshman Sebastian Iqbal shot an even-par 72 and is tied for fifth place, four shots back of leader Alexandre Fuchs of Liberty. Junior Sam Anderson (73) is tied for ninth place.

The Badgers shot a team score of 12-over 300.

