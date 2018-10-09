Try 1 month for 99¢
Jordan Hahn, UW photo

Jordan Hahn's career scoring average of 73.6 is third in Badgers men's golf history.

 GREG ANDERSON, UW Athletic Communications

The University of Wisconsin men’s golf team broke the 54-hole school record with an 11-under par total of 841, finishing in a tie for sixth place Monday at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana.

The Badgers’ previous three-round best was 844, set in 1998 at the Northern Intercollegiate.

Senior Jordan Hahn finished in a tie for 10th place with a 68-65-71 — 204. He shot a 9-under par for his career-best 18-, 36- and 54-hole performances.

UW also notched a program-best 36-hole score (560), and the Badgers’ second round 277 is tied for the second-best round.

Illinois won the event at 44-under 808.

Women’s golf: UW is in eighth place after the first two rounds of the Illini Invitational in Medinah, Illinois.

The Badgers shot 288-296 — 584 to sit 27 shots back of leader Purdue.

Jessica Reinecke and Aya Johnson each shot 144 to pace the Badgers. Their totals have them in a tie for 21st.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments