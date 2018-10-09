The University of Wisconsin men’s golf team broke the 54-hole school record with an 11-under par total of 841, finishing in a tie for sixth place Monday at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana.
The Badgers’ previous three-round best was 844, set in 1998 at the Northern Intercollegiate.
Senior Jordan Hahn finished in a tie for 10th place with a 68-65-71 — 204. He shot a 9-under par for his career-best 18-, 36- and 54-hole performances.
UW also notched a program-best 36-hole score (560), and the Badgers’ second round 277 is tied for the second-best round.
Illinois won the event at 44-under 808.
Women’s golf: UW is in eighth place after the first two rounds of the Illini Invitational in Medinah, Illinois.
The Badgers shot 288-296 — 584 to sit 27 shots back of leader Purdue.
Jessica Reinecke and Aya Johnson each shot 144 to pace the Badgers. Their totals have them in a tie for 21st.