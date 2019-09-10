Junior Sam Anderson shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish in ninth place Tuesday, leading the University of Wisconsin men's golf team to 11th place in the three-day 16-team Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.
Notre Dame won the title at 22-under 842, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Kansas. Mississippi was third at 858.
Anderson (70-69-71—6-under 210) was one of three players for UW (299-291-280—6-over 870) to shoot under par in the final round. Freshmen Sebastian Iabel and Coalter Smith each finished at 221 after shooting 69s.
Nevada senior Sam Harned tied his career low with an 8-under 64 to reach 12-under 204 and edge Notre Dame senior Hunter Ostrom (66) by one shot for the title.