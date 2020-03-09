Badgers men's golf team in 15th place after first day of Hackler Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With a score of 32-over-par 608 Monday, the University of Wisconsin men's golf team is last in the 15-team field after the first day of the two-day General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
Junior Griffin Barela shot 76-71—3-over 147 and is tied for 39th place to lead the Badgers, who trail leader North Carolina by 44 strokes.
Freshman Coalter Smith (78-73—151) is tied for 62nd place; junior Nick Robinson (79-75—154) is tied for 72nd; and junior Sam Anderson (77-81—158) and senior Pete Kuhl (78-80—158) are tied for 80th.
Coastal Carolina senior Zack Taylor leads at 10-under 134.