Badgers men's golf team in 15th place after first day of Hackler Championship
0 comments

Badgers men's golf team in 15th place after first day of Hackler Championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With a score of 32-over-par 608 Monday, the University of Wisconsin men's golf team is last in the 15-team field after the first day of the two-day General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

Junior Griffin Barela shot 76-71—3-over 147 and is tied for 39th place to lead the Badgers, who trail leader North Carolina by 44 strokes.

Freshman Coalter Smith (78-73—151) is tied for 62nd place; junior Nick Robinson (79-75—154) is tied for 72nd; and junior Sam Anderson (77-81—158) and senior Pete Kuhl (78-80—158) are tied for 80th.

Coastal Carolina senior Zack Taylor leads at 10-under 134.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics