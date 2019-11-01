NASSAU, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men's golf team got off to a good start Friday in the first round of the White Sands Intercollegiate at the Ocean Club Golf Course. The team is in a three-way tie for 10th place at one-under-par.
Leading the way for UW is the individual entry, redshirt junior Nick Robinson. He finished the first round tied for second with a six-under-par score of 66, carding seven birdies and breaking his career low 18-hole score by three strokes. This round will put Robinson in the team record book under Wisconsin's all-time records, joining only 16 other Badgers to shoot 66 or better, half of whom also shot 66. Records in this category date back to 1983.
When asked what went well for him, Robinson responded "I am happy with how I drove it today and that set everything up for me." He continued by saying "I hope to continue that and keep the putter hot. Then I'll be in good shape for the next couple of days."
Two other players have also shot under par on day one. Juniors Sam Anderson and Griffin Barela are at three-under-par 69 and one-under-par 71, respectively. Anderson is tied for 14th place and Barela is tied for 29th. Freshman Coalter Smith shot an even-par 72. Between the three, 16 birdies were carded.
In response to how the first round went, head coach Michael Burcin said "It was close to a great round today. Between Sam, Griff and Coalter, those guys made a bunch of birdies. We were a little sloppy but the kids looked overall solid." He also touched on Robinson's round, stating "I'm excited for tomorrow and so proud of what Nick did today. He has had a long and not easy road back from injury and good things are starting to happen."