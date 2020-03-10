Badgers men's golf team brings up the field in Hackler Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The University of Wisconsin men's golf team shot its best round of the tournament — 10-over-par 298 — to wind up in last place on the final day of the 15-team General Hackler Championship on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

At 42-over 906, the Badgers finished 63 strokes behind winner North Carolina (21-under 843). Liberty was second at 8-under 856. Penn State, the only other Big Ten Conference entrant besides UW, was 10th at 18-over 882.

Griffin Barela, a junior, closed with a 74 to finish at 5-over-221 and tied for 36th place. Coastal Carolina senior Zack Taylor was first at 8-under 208.

UW freshman Coalter Smith also closed with a 74 and finished 57th at 9-over-225.

