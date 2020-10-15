Badgers' highest-paid employees asked to extend voluntary pay cuts for 4 more months

Football coach Paul Chryst, men's basketball coach Greg Gard, athletic director Barry Alvarez and other top-paid employees of the University of Wisconsin athletic department will be asked to extend a voluntary pay cut through much of this season.

That's one part of the next phase of a cost-reduction plan that was unveiled to Badgers employees this week amid a severe drop in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24 highest-paid UW athletics employees were asked in May to take a 15% pay cut through October. The department now wants to extend that until Feb. 27.

Chryst was scheduled to make $4.25 million in salary this season before the reduction. Men's basketball coach Gard has a contract worth $2.55 million while Alvarez, the athletic director, was due to earn $1.55 million.

Most athletics employees are returning to their full weekly hours as the delayed start to the sports season approaches, but around 20 will remain on a work-share program through the end of 2020.