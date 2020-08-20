Badgers haven't decided whether to extend eligibility for athletes in fall sports

Like it did with athletes from spring sports who lost their season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is on the verge of extending eligibility for those who were scheduled to play fall sports.
Whether it will apply to seniors at the University of Wisconsin this time is up in the air.
The NCAA Division I Council recommended that the Board of Governors approve a year of eligibility and scholarship relief for fall athletes in the 2020-21 season, regardless of whether they compete in a potential spring season.
It mirrored a move from late March, when the body approved an extension of eligibility for athletes in spring sports whose 2020 season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial aid rules were relaxed as part of the decision, and schools were allowed to tap into an NCAA fund to help pay for increased scholarships for returning seniors.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, however, called those decisions an overreaction during his April radio show. UW declined to allow last season's spring sports seniors to return to teams in 2020-21, with Alvarez saying that the extra year of eligibility presented challenges with finances and roster sizes because of the following year's incoming freshmen.
Around 35 Badgers seniors were impacted by the decision on spring sports; some of them called the resolution unfair and others outside the athletic department questioned whether football athletes would have been treated differently.
A athletic department spokesman said Thursday that UW is monitoring what is developing with the NCAA in regard to eligibility for fall athletes and will communicate plans directly to them.
"Our decision-making will be guided by what we believe to be in the best interests of the student-athletes and our programs, while also taking into account the complex financial circumstances we are dealing with," senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said in an email.
The Badgers have projected a revenue hit of at least $100 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year without a football season. The Big Ten Conference canceled the fall schedule for football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and field hockey with hopes of being able to reschedule competition for the spring.
There's no timetable for a decision on extended eligibility at UW, Doherty said.
In the early days of the pandemic, Alvarez said UW encouraged spring sport seniors who were planning on graduating before their next season to "graduate and move on with your life. We appreciate everything that you've done. But move forward. The future is in question, and we can't promise you anything."
After originally floating the idea that fall athletes wouldn't have the 2020-21 season count toward their four years of eligibility only if they played in half or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in their sport, the NCAA Division I Council changed directions Wednesday.
Now, if approved by the Board of Governors as early as Friday, all fall athletes will get an additional season of eligibility and a corresponding extension to the five-year window to use it. Also, seniors who choose to return for the 2021-22 season wouldn't count against scholarship limits.
The latter could address concerns of a lack of turnover on rosters for the 2021 season if a large number of seniors return for the bonus year of eligibility. A school could bring in freshmen without needing to hold back scholarships for players who were expected to have exhausted their eligibility.
Additional scholarship expenses, however, could be a tough sell while college athletics programs face major revenue shortfalls during the pandemic.
Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, who has seven seniors on a team returning from an NCAA runner-up finish last season, acknowledged finances and roster sizes as complications.
"But you really can't be one of those schools that isn't willing to do that while your competitors are," he said. "There's going to be a race to be competitive because we've got to earn the fans back. They've got to come back in person, and donations and support and energy and all those types of things. So if you just brush it off and say now we're just not doing it while everybody else is, that's going to make this problem last a lot longer."
Sheffield hailed the Division I Council's plan as heading off the potential for players starting a rescheduled spring season but backing out before the halfway point to preserve the year of eligibility.
"You can't have teams just bailing as they're trying to get this thing off the ground," Sheffield said. "Without this thing in place, that's what you're going to have."
In addition to recommending that all fall NCAA Division I championships be moved to the spring, the Council also proposed that schools be prohibited from:
• Requiring athletes to sign waivers protecting the school against COVID-19 claims as a condition of competing.
• Canceling or reducing scholarships if an athlete opts out from the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.