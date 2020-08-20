Badgers haven't decided whether to extend eligibility for athletes in fall sports

Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, who has seven seniors on a team returning from an NCAA runner-up finish last season, acknowledged finances and roster sizes as complications.

"But you really can't be one of those schools that isn't willing to do that while your competitors are," he said. "There's going to be a race to be competitive because we've got to earn the fans back. They've got to come back in person, and donations and support and energy and all those types of things. So if you just brush it off and say now we're just not doing it while everybody else is, that's going to make this problem last a lot longer."

Sheffield hailed the Division I Council's plan as heading off the potential for players starting a rescheduled spring season but backing out before the halfway point to preserve the year of eligibility.

"You can't have teams just bailing as they're trying to get this thing off the ground," Sheffield said. "Without this thing in place, that's what you're going to have."

In addition to recommending that all fall NCAA Division I championships be moved to the spring, the Council also proposed that schools be prohibited from:

• Requiring athletes to sign waivers protecting the school against COVID-19 claims as a condition of competing.

• Canceling or reducing scholarships if an athlete opts out from the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.

