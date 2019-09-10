University of Wisconsin junior Sam Anderson shot a 3-under-par 69 to move into a tie for fourth place Monday going into the final round of the Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.
Anderson birdied three of the final four holes to reach 5-under 139 and is one shot off the lead for the Badgers, who at 14-over 590 are tied for the 11th in the 16-team field.
Kansas and Notre Dame are tied at the top at 568, with Illinois State three shots back.
Junior Griffin Barela followed up his 76 with a 71 and is tied for 36th place. Competing individually, sophomore Cameron Frazier (74-72) is tied for 31st place.