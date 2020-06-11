Badgers give all winter, spring head coaches one-year contract extensions

Fourteen University of Wisconsin coaches have received routine one-year contract extensions in a decision that for this year was handed off by the Athletic Board to athletic department staff.
A UW spokesman said Thursday that all 14 of the coaches whose contracts are typically considered by the Athletic Board in spring meetings were extended by a year.
The group includes men's basketball coach Greg Gard, women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis, men's hockey coach Tony Granato, women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and softball coach Yvette Healy. Each has a five-year contract that now runs through the 2024-25 season.
Nine other coaches have three-year deals that were extended through 2022-23. They are: Chris Bono, wrestling; Mick Byrne, cross country and track and field; Yuri Suguiyama, swimming and diving; Danny Westerman, men's tennis; Bebe Bryans, women's rowing; Chris Clark, men's rowing; Todd Oehrlein, women's golf; Kelcy McKenna, women's tennis; and Michael Burcin, men's golf.
Extensions are the common result of the department's annual review of coaches, even when their teams have had subpar seasons.
The men's hockey team has recorded three straight losing seasons in four years under Granato and hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2014. The Badgers finished 14-20-2 overall and last in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 despite featuring three first-round NHL draft picks and a fourth who's likely to be selected in the first round this summer.
The women's basketball team, which hasn't had a winning record since 2010-11, is 45-80 in four seasons under Tsipis. UW was 12-19 overall in 2019-20 and 12th of 14 teams in Big Ten play at 3-15.
Before this season, men's soccer coach John Trask was the last returning coach known to not receive an extension, in 2016 after the Badgers won only eight of 37 games over a two-year span.
In April, the board gave the athletic department temporary authority to handle coaching contract extensions and bonuses for winter and spring sports this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on staffing and shortened seasons.
Chairman Peter Miller said at the time that the board's personnel committee lacked data for evaluating the coaches.
