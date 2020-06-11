Badgers give all winter, spring head coaches one-year contract extensions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen University of Wisconsin coaches have received routine one-year contract extensions in a decision that for this year was handed off by the Athletic Board to athletic department staff.

A UW spokesman said Thursday that all 14 of the coaches whose contracts are typically considered by the Athletic Board in spring meetings were extended by a year.

The group includes men's basketball coach Greg Gard, women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis, men's hockey coach Tony Granato, women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and softball coach Yvette Healy. Each has a five-year contract that now runs through the 2024-25 season.

Nine other coaches have three-year deals that were extended through 2022-23. They are: Chris Bono, wrestling; Mick Byrne, cross country and track and field; Yuri Suguiyama, swimming and diving; Danny Westerman, men's tennis; Bebe Bryans, women's rowing; Chris Clark, men's rowing; Todd Oehrlein, women's golf; Kelcy McKenna, women's tennis; and Michael Burcin, men's golf.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Extensions are the common result of the department's annual review of coaches, even when their teams have had subpar seasons.