Badgers fire men's soccer coach John Trask after failing to top .500 for 3rd straight season
Badgers fire men's soccer coach John Trask after failing to top .500 for 3rd straight season

John Trask had an 87-97-37 record in 12 seasons as Badgers men's soccer coach.

The University of Wisconsin fired men's soccer coach John Trask on Friday after the Badgers failed to post a winning record for the third consecutive season.

Trask is in the final year of a three-year contract after it wasn't extended by the Badgers in the last two seasons.

UW finished 7-7-3 this season and lost to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals last Saturday. At 3-4-1 in league play, the Badgers tied for fifth of nine teams in the standings.

Trask, a Milwaukee native, had an 87-97-37 record in 12 seasons with the Badgers, winning the Big Ten tournament championship in 2017. UW appeared in the NCAA tournament twice since he joined the team from Illinois-Chicago in 2010.

University of Wisconsin men's soccer coach John Trask meets with the media after a 1-1 draw with Forward Madison FC on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Breese Stevens Field.

His contract, last extended in January 2019, expires Jan. 31, 2022.

Since going 10-6-2 in 2018, the Badgers have a 12-25-8 record.

