Badgers cross country teams make NCAAs

For the fourth straight year and 58th time in program history, the University of Wisconsin men's cross country team is heading to the NCAA championships.
And so is the Badgers' women's team.
Both squads earned automatic qualifying spots by finishing second in their respective Great Lakes regionals on Friday in Evansville, Indiana.
Graduate student Olin Hacker led the ninth-ranked men, covering the 10,000-meter course in a personal-best time of 30 minutes, 2.1 seconds to finish eighth.
Fifth-year senior Alissa Niggemann led the No. 13 women's team, covering the 6,000-meter course in 20:10.2 seconds to place seventh.
The NCAA championships will be held Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.