Four weeks ago at the 2018 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, University of Wisconsin junior Alicia Monson made a statement, winning the individual title while defeating the reigning NCAA cross country champion.
Monson proved her win was no fluke at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the Amery native became the first Badgers women’s runner since 2001 to win an individual conference title.
Monson covered the 6K trek at the Mahoney Golf Course in 19 minutes, 49.3 seconds to lead No. 11 UW to a third-place finish with 89 points. The Badgers finished behind No. 7 Michigan, which won with 57 points while Michigan State was second with 75 points.
“It feels great. We have been looking forward to the postseason all throughout the summer and season. To finally be at this point where we are in the championship season, it’s nice to really be competing at this level,” Monson said.
Men’s cross country
The No. 3 Badgers won the Big Ten title for the 17th time in the past 20 years and 49th overall.
Senior Morgan McDonald (23:26.4) and junior Olli Hoare (23:29.3), the defending champion, finished 1-2 over the 10K course as UW posted a mere 38 points, outdistancing runner-up Purdue (88).
Junior Ben Eidenschink (23:43.1) of Nekoosa finished fourth, Tyson Miehe (24:03.0), a senior from Darlington, was 12th, and former Madison West athlete Olin Hacker (24:11.1) was 19th.
“Definitely, I’m excited to cap off my Big Ten Cross country career with a win,” said McDonald, also a winner in 2016 when the Badgers took first. “For us it’s more about the team title, but for us to get both, like we did two years ago, it is extra special. I’m very happy with that.”
The men’s title was UW’s eighth under Mick Byrne, director of track and field and cross country.
Women’s soccer
The fourth-seeded Badgers (12-4-3) were eliminated from the Big Ten tournament after losing 3-0 in a penalty-kick shootout to fifth-seeded Illinois (12-7-0), following a 2-2 draw in Westfield, Indiana.
UW junior Dani Rhodes (34th minute) and sophomore Cameron Murtha (49th) scored to tie the score at 2 in regulation. The Badgers now await word of an at-large NCAA tournament berth.
Men’s soccer
Freshman Andrew Akindele’s goal with 1:17 remaining in double overtime lifted the Big Ten tournament-bound Badgers (9-5-2, 6-2) to a 1-0 victory over visiting Ohio State (1-14-2, 0-7-1) at McClimon Field.