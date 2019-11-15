Seniors Alicia Monson and Amy Davis had runs to remember Friday on their final trip around the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course as members of the University of Wisconsin women's cross country team.
Monson won the NCAA Great Lakes Regional title, covering 6,000 meters in 19 minutes, 59.9 seconds, and Davis finished third (20:07.4) to lead the seventh-ranked Badgers to a third-place finish behind the two automatic qualifiers for the NCAA meet — No. 6 Michigan State and No. 11 Michigan.
Monson and Davis advanced to nationals on Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Indiana, by finishing among the top four runners who weren't on an automatic qualifier. Senior Oliver Hoare led the the ninth-ranked UW men, who finished fifth Friday, with a third-place finish (30:14.2) in the 10,000-meter race.
Both UW teams hope to receive at-large berths when the full NCAA field is announced Saturday.
Monson, defended her 2018 individual title and Davis, a former Madison Edgewood athlete, improved her time by over 40 seconds and eight spots from last year's regional.
"For Alicia today, it was about sharpening up a tool box," UW coach Mackenzie Wartenberger said. "We know she has proven throughout the year that she can make big moves with 2K to go. We were trying to work on her top-end speed and waiting a little bit later to make that move and she did excellently today.
"With Amy, she has proven time and time again that she can run with the very best in the NCAA. We are very lucky in the Great Lakes Region to have some of the best individuals in the country and we are moving out of this race thinking that she can run with the very best runners in the country."
The UW men were hurt by the absence of No. 2 runner and ex-Madison West standout Olin Hacker (calf). Sophomore Shuaib Aljabaly was the Badgers' No 2 finisher and 14th overall in 30:42.9.