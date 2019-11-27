University of Wisconsin senior Alicia Monson was selected as the 2019 Big Ten Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year by a vote of coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.
Monson, an Amery native who also won the award last year, is the fifth two-time recipient. Erica Palmer (1999, 2000) is the only other UW athlete to win twice.
Monson finished second at the NCAA championships last weekend. In five races this season, Monson finished first three times and second twice, winning her second consecutive Big Ten and NCAA Great Lakes regional titles, as well as the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational.