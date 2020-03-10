Badgers' Beata Nelson, Dana Rettke among 33 semifinalists for AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Two University of Wisconsin athletes are among the 33 semifinalists for the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

Beata Nelson, a senior on the women’s swimming and diving team, and Dana Rettke, a junior on the volleyball team, are among the contenders for this year’s award.

Nelson, a seven-time All-American and five-time Big Ten champion, holds the collegiate, U.S. Open and American record in the 100-yard backstroke (49.18). She holds the NCAA record in the 200-yard backstroke (1:47.24) and was named CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year after taking three individual national titles (100 back, 200 back, 200 IM).

Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker, is a three-time first-team All-American and was named 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year after helping lead the Badgers to the conference title and a runner-up finish in the NCAA tournament. She was the youngest member of the 2019 U.S. National Team that won the Volleyball Nations League and earned a berth in the 2020 Olympics.

Semifinal voting is open to the public and continues through Friday at 11:59 p.m. Finalists will be named on March 23 and the award will be presented on April 21 at the New York Athletic Club.

Volleyball player Lauren Carlini, the 2016 recipient, is the only UW athlete to receive the Sullivan Award.

