Badgers athletic department faces 'very difficult decisions' in COVID-19 coronavirus response, Barry Alvarez says

University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school has "some very difficult decisions" ahead in its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
On his monthly radio show on WIBA-AM on Tuesday, Alvarez said the department was calling an "emergency meeting" of senior staff members at the Kohl Center that evening.
Sports teams globally have enacted measures to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 30. In U.S. college athletics, the Ivy League canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments, while others have decided to play them behind closed doors.
UW is scheduled to host an NCAA women's hockey quarterfinal game against Clarkson at LaBahn Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd. Cornell, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will play its quarterfinal game Saturday in front of a limited number of spectators in response to Ivy League precautions.
Alvarez said there was a potential for closing the UW-Madison campus. Some universities, including UW-Milwaukee, Harvard and Ohio State, have moved to online classes only or extended spring break periods.
Three people in Wisconsin, two of them in Dane County, have tested positive for COVID-19.
"When you're talking about lives and this virus and what potentially could happen, you have to think about the welfare of people and what you have to do," Alvarez said. "If you have to sacrifice something, you have to sacrifice it. It's more about you playing a game — there's more than that. It's more than winning a championship and who's the Big Ten champ. Now we're talking about lives and potential loss of lives. So we have to be sensitive of all that. But do it in a sensible way — be educated and make smart decisions."
Governors in some U.S. states have banned large public gatherings. In Washington, a ban on events with more than 250 people in the Seattle area would apply to sporting events, the Associated Press reported.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that indoor sporting events be played without spectators. The NCAA men's basketball tournament is scheduled to open in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, and the NCAA said it will "make decisions in the coming days" on its events.
California's Santa Clara County shut down events with 1,000 or more people, impacting hockey games in San Jose.
There has been no public health emergency declared in Wisconsin, but Public Health Madison and Dane County's recommendations are for event organizers to avoid bringing large groups of people together.
UW sports have 11 athletic events scheduled to be played in Madison in the rest of March plus the WIAA state boys basketball tournament March 19-21 at the Kohl Center. The WIAA tweeted Tuesday that there had been "no discussion at this time to cancel or postpone any of the tournament events."
"This is serious business," Alvarez said on his radio show. "We take our athletics and sports serious. But this is life and death now. This is real serious. We've got to do what we have to do. Just be aware of things, have our antennas up and do what's right."