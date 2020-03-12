Badgers athletes' season over as NCAA, Big Ten end competition in response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Suddenly, the season is over for hundreds of University of Wisconsin athletes.
Sports in general are on hold or in question across the U.S. as pro, college and high school leagues try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The NCAA announced Thursday that it was canceling all of the remaining Division I championships for the season. And the Big Ten Conference said it was ending competition for the 2019-20 school year.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," an NCAA statement read.
The Badgers men's basketball team had been scheduled to play in the Big Ten tournament starting Friday, but the league canceled the final four days of that event just before games were due to start Thursday.
The defending national champion Badgers women's hockey team was scheduled to play Clarkson on Saturday in an NCAA quarterfinal game at LaBahn Arena. Clarkson, from Potsdam, New York, started its journey to Madison with a bus trip to Montreal for seats on two separate commercial flights.
Now, the team will have to turn around and return home.
"It goes without saying that our department is taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our highest priority. We fully support the Big Ten Conference's move to cancel conference-related sports events and activities for the remainder of the school year."
Coaches of Badgers spring sports teams said Thursday morning that they hadn't received much information from athletic department administration on what was ahead.
Seven teams — men's basketball, women's hockey, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's tennis and women's rowing — were scheduled to compete this weekend, six of them outside of Madison.
Six UW wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Championship that was scheduled to start March 19 in Minneapolis. Badgers track and field athletes were preparing to go to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA indoor meet this weekend.
But the Big Ten and NCAA announcements put an end to everything Thursday afternoon.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," a conference statement read.
Major League Baseball on Thursday delayed Opening Day, scheduled for the Milwaukee Brewers to be March 26, by at least two weeks and suspended spring training games.
After the NBA put a halt to its season Wednesday night, the NHL and Major League Soccer followed suit on Thursday.
The start of Forward Madison FC's USL League One season, scheduled for March 28, will be delayed by at least two weeks.
Some high school sports were still ongoing. The WIAA girls basketball state tournament opened Thursday in Ashwaubenon, with the crowd limited to 88 spectators per team.
The same limit will apply to the boys basketball state tournament scheduled for March 19-21 at the Kohl Center. Boys sectional playoff games Thursday night were to be played with no fans in the crowd.
This story will be updated.