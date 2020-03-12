Badgers athletes' season over as NCAA, Big Ten end competition in response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Suddenly, the season is over for hundreds of University of Wisconsin athletes.

Sports in general are on hold or in question across the U.S. as pro, college and high school leagues try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The NCAA announced Thursday that it was canceling all of the remaining Division I championships for the season. And the Big Ten Conference said it was ending competition for the 2019-20 school year.

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," an NCAA statement read.

The Badgers men's basketball team had been scheduled to play in the Big Ten tournament starting Friday, but the league canceled the final four days of that event just before games were due to start Thursday.

The defending national champion Badgers women's hockey team was scheduled to play Clarkson on Saturday in an NCAA quarterfinal game at LaBahn Arena. Clarkson, from Potsdam, New York, started its journey to Madison with a bus trip to Montreal for seats on two separate commercial flights.