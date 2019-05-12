Alissa Niggemann didn’t run her best time of the season in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday, but it was plenty fast enough.
The sophomore from Amherst covered the course in 10 minutes, 6.13 seconds to easily win the title at the Big Ten Conference outdoor track and field championships in Iowa City, Iowa.
Niggemann finished more than seven seconds ahead of runner-up Karrigan Smith of Michigan State to become the first UW woman to win a Big Ten title in the event. UW freshman Lucinda Crouch was fourth in 10:17.03.
UW senior Trent Nytes finished fifth in the decathlon with 7,261 points and senior Kelsey Sullivan was seventh in the heptathlon (4,966). Junior Rayce Albino was sixth in the women’s pole vault (13 feet, 2¼ inches) and senior Banke Oginni was eighth in the women’s shot put (51-6½).
Softball
Meghan Beaubien (27-4) allowed one run on five hits and had eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort to lead top-seeded Michigan to an 8-3 victory over fifth-seeded UW in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Wolverines (43-11) then defeated third-seeded Minnesota 3-2 in the championship game to earn their first title since 2015. The Golden Gophers had won the past three Big Ten tournament championships.
Michigan scored four runs on seven hits in the first two innings against UW junior Kaitlyn Menz (18-8), and UW’s relievers didn’t fare much better.
Sophomore Taylor Johnson hit a solo home run and junior Kayla Konwent had a two-run double for the Badgers (40-12), who are expected to receive an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament when the field is announced tonight.
Football
Former UW safety D’Cota Dixon signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent, according to his agent, Tim Valentyn of Verona.
Dixon recently took part in the team’s rookie minicamp.