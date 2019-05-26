University of Wisconsin sophomore Alissa Niggemann broke the school record in the steeplechase late Friday night at the NCAA West Preliminary Track and Field Championships en route to qualifying for the NCAA championships.
On Saturday in Sacramento, California, junior Oliver Hoare won his 1,500-meter heat and posted the No. 3 overall qualifying time to also advance to the NCAA meet that begins June 5 in Austin, Texas. Hoare finished in 3:41.01. Arizona’s Carlos Villareal had the top time of 3:39.67.
Niggemann finished fourth in her section with a time of 9:53.54, becoming the first UW woman to break 10 minutes. She had to wait to see if she earned a time qualifier, which she did by almost seven seconds.
The Amherst native shattered the school record of 10:03.68 held by Ashley Beutler.
UW seniors Morgan McDonald (5,000 meters) and Banke Oginni (shot put) advanced late Saturday night at the NCAA West Preliminary Track and Field Championships en route to qualifying for the NCAA championships that begin June 5 in Austin, Texas.