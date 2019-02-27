University of Wisconsin junior Alicia Monson was voted the top athlete at the Big Ten indoor track and field championships by the conference’s 13 head coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.
Monson is the first UW athlete to win the Track Athlete of the Championships since the award was divided into track and field categories prior in 2007.
Monson won the 3,000 meters (9:16.72) and 5,000 (facility-record 16:18.63), and has the nation’s top time this season in the 3,000. This is her second conference individual honor of the school year, as she was chosen the 2018 Big Ten Cross Country Athlete of the Year following her victory at the Big Ten championships in October.
Ohio State’s Sade Olatoye was a unanimous choice as Field Athlete of the Championships after winning both throwing events, and the Buckeyes’ Karen Dennis was unanimously selected as the Big Ten Coach of the Year.