Badgers advance to Big Ten women's soccer title game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Midway through her career with the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team, Emma Jaskaniec has shown a knack for finding the net in crucial situations.
The semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday was no different for the sophomore midfielder/forward.
With just four minutes remaining in a tie game against No. 22 Rutgers amid high winds and sleet at Jeffery Field, Jaskaniec took a pass from Maia Cella and fired the ball into the top right corner of the net to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory and set up a title-game match with Iowa on Sunday.
The goal was Jaskaniec's team-leading fourth of the year. More important, all of her six career goals have been game-winners.
Rutgers (8-3-3) took a 1-0 lead as Mneka Moneme scored at the far post midway through the opening 45 minutes. Senior midfielder/forward Lauren Rice evened things up for UW (8-3-2) in the 62nd minute, converting into an open net. Rice also assisted on Jaskaniec's goal.
The Badgers were fortunate to get a fortuitous bounce — or two — in the 72nd minute. Rutgers' Sara Brocious had a shot from in close that ricocheted off both posts before UW keeper Jordyn Bloomer covered the ball.
Jaskaniec scored the tiebreaker in the 86th minute, sending UW to to its first Big Ten tournament title game appearance since 2014. The game will be a rematch of the 2014 final, when UW defeated Iowa 1-0.