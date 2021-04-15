Badgers advance to Big Ten women's soccer title game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Midway through her career with the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team, Emma Jaskaniec has shown a knack for finding the net in crucial situations.

The semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday was no different for the sophomore midfielder/forward.

With just four minutes remaining in a tie game against No. 22 Rutgers amid high winds and sleet at Jeffery Field, Jaskaniec took a pass from Maia Cella and fired the ball into the top right corner of the net to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory and set up a title-game match with Iowa on Sunday.

The goal was Jaskaniec's team-leading fourth of the year. More important, all of her six career goals have been game-winners.

Rutgers (8-3-3) took a 1-0 lead as Mneka Moneme scored at the far post midway through the opening 45 minutes. Senior midfielder/forward Lauren Rice evened things up for UW (8-3-2) in the 62nd minute, converting into an open net. Rice also assisted on Jaskaniec's goal.

The Badgers were fortunate to get a fortuitous bounce — or two — in the 72nd minute. Rutgers' Sara Brocious had a shot from in close that ricocheted off both posts before UW keeper Jordyn Bloomer covered the ball.