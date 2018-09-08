The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team allowed three-second half goals and fell 3-0 to host Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in a non-conference match Friday night.
Former Cambridge/Deerfield athlete Noah Heim made two saves for the Cougars (3-0-1).
Lachlan McLean scored the second goal and assisted on another for SIUE. Keegan McHugh broke the tie at 65:44, scoring from 30 yards out on a free kick. Jorge Gonzalez capped the scoring at 89:13.
Dean Cowdroy recorded three saves for the Badgers (2-3), who next face Bradley on Sunday in Peoria, Illinois.