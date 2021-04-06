Athletic Board plans special meeting to hear about search for Barry Alvarez's successor as Badgers athletic director

The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to discuss Barry Alvarez's successor as athletic director.

The board plans to go into closed session at an 11 a.m. meeting, according to an agenda that was released less than two hours after UW confirmed Tuesday that Alvarez will retire on June 30. Language in the meeting agenda said the group will consider "employment of New Athletic Director."

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Tuesday at an event to recognize Alvarez that she'll say more Wednesday about the process of selecting the next athletic director. She didn't take questions.

Alvarez said in an interview with Big Ten Network that Blank has convened a committee, led by Athletic Board chair Pete Miller, to search for Alvarez's replacement.

The Athletic Board's agenda cited a state statute that allows debate behind closed doors when considering "employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility."