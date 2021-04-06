 Skip to main content
Athletic Board plans special meeting to consider Barry Alvarez's successor as Badgers athletic director
The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to discuss Barry Alvarez's successor as athletic director.

The board plans to go into closed session at an 11 a.m. meeting, according to an agenda that was released less than two hours after UW confirmed Tuesday that Alvarez will retire on June 30. Language in the meeting agenda said the group will consider "employment of New Athletic Director."

The Athletic Board's agenda cited a state statute that allows debate behind closed doors when considering "employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility."

UW didn't announce a process for filling the athletic director position in its Tuesday morning announcement of Alvarez's retirement. Athletic Board chair Pete Miller didn't immediately return a message seeking clarification, and a UW staffer who issued the agenda didn't have information on the nature of the meeting.

Deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh was considered the top internal candidate to succeed Alvarez.

