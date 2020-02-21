You are the owner of this article.
Athletic Board passes Wisconsin Badgers' $186 million budget request for 2020-21
Athletic Board passes Wisconsin Badgers' $186 million budget request for 2020-21

Field House exterior Badgers athletics generic
TODD D. MILEWSKI, State Journal archives

The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board on Friday approved the athletic department's 2020-21 budget request, which totals more than $186 million in operating funds and capital projects.

The board unanimously voted in favor of the proposed budget, which also sailed through a committee on Feb. 12.

Projected operational expenses of $139.469 million next fiscal year is a 3.5% increase over the current year.

Spending on capital projects is budgeted at $46.568 million, a 106% increase as work begins at Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and the Field House.

An increase in revenue from gift funds held for athletics at the UW Foundation will make up for the increased expenses.

