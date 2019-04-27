Six University of Wisconsin head coaches had routine, one-year extensions to their contracts approved Friday by the Athletic Board.
Greg Gard (men's basketball), Jonathan Tsipis (women's basketball), Tony Granato (men's hockey) and Mark Johnson (women's hockey) had the end date of their five-year contracts pushed back to after the 2023-24 season.
Chris Bono (wrestling) and Yuri Suguiyama (men's and women's swimming and diving) had their three-year deals extended through the 2021-22 season.
The board approvals, made in closed session, were based on recommendations by athletic department officials.
After missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years in 2018, the Badgers men's basketball team went 23-11 and finished fourth in the Big Ten Conference but lost to Oregon in the NCAA first round.
The women's basketball team suffered its eighth consecutive losing season, three of which have been under Tsipis. The Badgers finished 13th in the 14-team Big Ten and were 15-18 overall after making a run to the league tournament quarterfinals, where they lost to Michigan in double overtime.
Granato's men's hockey team finished in fifth place in the seven-team Big Ten and had its second straight losing season at 14-18-5.
The UW women's hockey team won its fifth NCAA title, all of which have come with Johnson as coach, to finish a 35-4-2 season. The Badgers have appeared in a record-tying six straight Frozen Fours.
Bono and Suguiyama were up for the contract rollover for the first time; each was hired last spring.
The wrestling team finished 9-6 in dual meets and placed seventh at the Big Ten Championships and 21st at the NCAA meet. Sophomore Evan Wick and freshman Trent Hillger earned All-American finishes.
Behind three national championships by junior Beata Nelson, the women's swimming and diving team finished 16th at the NCAA meet. The men's team was sixth in the conference championship and tied for 36th at nationals.