As Under Armour tries to cut ties with some schools, Wisconsin Athletics calls its relationship 'strong'

The University of Wisconsin athletic department said its relationship with Under Armour is still “strong” as the apparel provider seeks to cut ties with some college teams.

Amid slumping sales, Under Armour has said it will end contracts with UCLA and California, and Boston College’s athletic director said the school has been in discussions with the company about its arrangement.

UW officials said the school’s contract with the Baltimore-based apparel and footwear provider hasn’t changed since it went into effect July 1, 2016, and there haven’t been talks about modifying it.

“Wisconsin Athletics has enjoyed a mutually beneficial, five-year relationship with our partners at Under Armour,” a UW spokesperson said in an email. “That partnership has been, and continues to be, a strong one.”

Wednesday started the fifth year of the 10-year contract, which provides the Badgers with a $4 million yearly rights fee in addition to an annual product allowance and performance bonuses. The value of gear to outfit players, coaches and staff is $2.675 million in the 2020-21 school year.