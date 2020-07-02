As Under Armour tries to cut ties with some schools, Wisconsin Athletics calls its relationship 'strong'

The University of Wisconsin athletic department said its relationship with Under Armour is still “strong” as the apparel provider seeks to cut ties with some college teams.
Amid slumping sales, Under Armour has said it will end contracts with UCLA and California, and Boston College’s athletic director said the school has been in discussions with the company about its arrangement.
UW officials said the school’s contract with the Baltimore-based apparel and footwear provider hasn’t changed since it went into effect July 1, 2016, and there haven’t been talks about modifying it.
“Wisconsin Athletics has enjoyed a mutually beneficial, five-year relationship with our partners at Under Armour,” a UW spokesperson said in an email. “That partnership has been, and continues to be, a strong one.”
Wednesday started the fifth year of the 10-year contract, which provides the Badgers with a $4 million yearly rights fee in addition to an annual product allowance and performance bonuses. The value of gear to outfit players, coaches and staff is $2.675 million in the 2020-21 school year.
In a statement, Under Armour cited not receiving marketing benefits as reason for ending its 15-year, $280 million contract with UCLA, the Los Angeles Times reported. The school is challenging the company’s decision.
Cal also is contesting that Under Armour has grounds to terminate a 10-year, $86 million agreement, according to the Financial Times.
At Boston College, interim athletic director JM Caparro said the school was “in discussions with Under Armour regarding our current agreement,” the Boston Herald reported.
The changes come as college athletic departments and Under Armour wrestle with financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After years of revenue growth and agreements with schools such as Notre Dame, Auburn, UW, Maryland and Northwestern, Under Armour’s financial position has taken a downward turn. The impact of the coronavirus also was blamed for a majority of a 23% revenue drop in the first quarter of 2020.
Under Armour hasn’t responded to a question about its relationship with UW.
“We know that this has been a challenging time for athletes, sports programs and performance apparel brands alike,” the company said in a statement to the Baltimore Sun. “Under Armour will continue to preserve our strength in this challenging environment, while maintaining a strong network of partnerships with individuals, organizations and leagues that make us the on-field authority for focused performers.”
