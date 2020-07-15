Approving players' request, Badgers will incorporate crest with black 'W' on uniforms

“You feel like minority individuals, when they’re starting to make progressions in this country, something (Floyd’s death) emerges and it’s like, ‘Well, we haven’t come as far as we’ve thought,’” Cone told the State Journal in June. “It just makes you think that it could’ve been me, one of my brothers, one of my siblings. It just makes you really think. You just really think of, ‘OK, this is where we still currently are. What can we do to make it better?’ That’s where I think this coalition is going to be big for us, giving us a platform to really use our voices.”