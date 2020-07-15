Approving players' request, Badgers will incorporate crest with black 'W' on uniforms

University of Wisconsin uniforms will include a modified version of the school's crest in "a show of support, inclusion and unity," the athletic department announced Wednesday.
On July 2, Badgers football player Madison Cone tweeted a letter, signed by current and former UW-Madison student-athletes, asking to use the crest logo with the traditional white "W" changed to black. Cone clarified that the group was asking for a patch or sticker on uniforms, not to change the "Motion W" logo.
The letter was addressed to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chief Diversity Officer Patrick Sims.
The group of athletes wrote that using a black "W" in the crest would be "the ultimate show of solidarity and inclusion with the University's Black and underrepresented communities."
Badgers athletics officials also announced Wednesday that they have created a black version of the "Motion W" logo that will be a part of some apparel.
"I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes."
Cone and softball player Tyra Turner from Madison La Follette were named UW's representatives to the Big Ten Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism Coalition in June, weeks after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“You feel like minority individuals, when they’re starting to make progressions in this country, something (Floyd’s death) emerges and it’s like, ‘Well, we haven’t come as far as we’ve thought,’” Cone told the State Journal in June. “It just makes you think that it could’ve been me, one of my brothers, one of my siblings. It just makes you really think. You just really think of, ‘OK, this is where we still currently are. What can we do to make it better?’ That’s where I think this coalition is going to be big for us, giving us a platform to really use our voices.”
Badgers football coach Paul Chryst said in June that he supported the request for the black "W" crest.
“I think anytime that you get something coming from all of your student-athletes, there is no question that this is important," he said. "It’s important to us all. I personally love it when it comes from the student-athletes. It’s powerful."
