A day after winning the distance medley relay at the Penn Relays, the University of Wisconsin men’s track and field team claimed another relay title Saturday, winning the 4xMile in Philadelphia.
Olin Hacker, Zack Benning, Olli Hoare and Morgan McDonald finished in 16:39.82, edging Indiana to claim’s UW’s third-ever Penn Relays title.
Bianca Stubler, Gabby DesRosiers, Ebony McClendon and Haley Lubow broke the UW record in the championship round of the 1,600 relay, finishing in 3:37.85 to place second.
Softball: Kelly Welsh hit a grand slam and a solo homer as the Badgers (35-10, 12-7 Big Ten) posted a 12-6 victory over Purdue (30-22, 6-13) in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Women’s tennis: The Badgers (18-5) lost 4-0 to Illinois (16-10) in the Big Ten Conference semifinals in Lincoln, Nebraska. UW hopes to earn an at-large berth to its first NCAA tournament since 2005 on Monday.
Women’s rowing: UW’s varsity eight, second varsity eight and varsity four boats each posted second-place finishes in a quadrangular with Princeton, Rutgers and Columbia in Princeton, New Jersey.
Men’s golf: Griffin Barela shot 79 for a two-round total of 11-over 151 to lead the Badgers at the Big Ten tournament in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. UW is in last place, 30 shots back of front-running Illinois.