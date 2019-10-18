UW senior Alicia Monson defended her title at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.
The Amery native covered the 6,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 39.3 seconds to lead the Badgers to a fourth-place team finish. It was the program's best finish in the meet's 11-year history.
Monson took the lead over 2018 NCAA runner up Weini Kelati of New Mexico just after the 4,000-meter mark and finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of Kelati.
"It's definitely a difficult course," Monson said. "You've got some hill elements in there so my strength definitely comes in well for that."
Senior Amy Davis improved 10 spots from last year, finishing 15th with a time of 20:14.0. Two other Badgers finished in the top 60: sophomore Lucinda Crouch (43rd, 20:41.5) and senior Alissa Niggemann (59th, 20:41.5).
Top-ranked Arkansas won the team title with 62 points. UW (217 points) was the top Big Ten Conference team.
• In the men's race, UW senior Olli Hoare placed second, covering 6,000 meters in 23:39.1.
Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat won in 23:29.4.
"I really started to push up on that last two kilometers and it was hurting, but it was nice to get there and take out second so I'm pretty happy about that," Hoare said.
UW's Olin Hacker was 48th with a time of 24:15.9. Fellow senior Ben Eidenschink came in shortly behind Hacker, placing 53rd with a time of 24:19.1.
The Badgers finished in eighth place with a score of 292. Top-ranked Northern Arizona (59) won its fourth straight title.