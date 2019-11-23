TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Alicia Monson found herself surprised twice on Saturday, and neither one was pleasant. But that didn't prevent the University of Wisconsin standout from enjoying a stellar effort in her final appearance at the NCAA cross country championships.
The senior from Amery finished second to New Mexico junior Weini Kelati in leading the 11th-ranked Badgers women to a seventh-place finish, their highest in 13 years. Senior Oliver Hoare placed 18th to lead the UW men to an 18th-place finish.
Monson's finish was the best for a UW woman since Sarah Disanza also took second in 2014.
"It's going to be a memorable day for me, but I'm super happy with my cross country career and how far I've come in the past four years," said Monson, who finished fourth at nationals in 2018.
"Weini went a little later than I was expecting. I kind of thought she would go right from the gun but she didn't. So I was just trying to stay calm. When she went, she laid it down hard and I should have responded faster. Looking back, I should have gone with her right away. My thought process was that I would come back, but she laid the hammer down and just kept going."
Kelati won her first individual title, covering 6,000 meters at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in 19 minutes, 47.5 seconds. Monson followed at 19:57.1 to earn her sixth All-American honor in cross country and track combined.
"Alicia has been incredible all year," UW women's cross country coach Mackenzie Wartenberger said. "I think she's learning that she is capable of great things and that people are going to have to do great things to beat her. Very incredibly proud of her performance and it gives us some fuel for the fire for indoors and outdoors (track and field)."
Seniors Amy Davis (20:34.7) and Alissa Niggemann (20:58.7) finished 26th and 52nd, respectfully, for the Badgers. Davis, a former Madison Edgewood athlete, improved 41 spots from last season and Niggemann moved up 55 positions.
Sophomore Lucinda Crouch (96th, 21:14.5), freshmen Alexa Westley (138th, 21:32.5) and Peyton Sippy (156th, 21:41.1), and sophomore Kristen Garcia (232nd, 22:36.1) rounded out the scoring for UW.
"I'm just really proud of how these women all raced," Wartenberger said. "Seventh place is the highest the team's finished in a while but I think more importantly our team as a whole ran the strongest last 2K that we've seen from this group all year long, which really shows that they were strong, confident and really were able to go out and execute on our race plan."
Arkansas won the women's title.
Hoare finished 10,000 meters in 31:08.2 to earn All-American recognition and senior Olin Hacker, a former Madison West athlete, was next for UW in 93rd place in 31:56.4. Sophomore Shuaib Aljabaly (135th, 32:15.1) and senior Benjamin Eidenschink (149th, 32:19.2) were the Badgers' other top finishers.
"Olli's performance was outstanding," UW men's cross country coach Mick Byrne said. "You're not going to find many guys that can run 1,500 meters or a mile like him and also run the 10K on the cross country course.
"In terms of the team, I'm certainly disappointed. We talked about running like we were Big Ten champions and we didn't do that."
The BYU men won their first national title, ending Northern Arizona's run of four consecutive championships. The Lumberjacks had a 23-meet win streak dating to Nov. 13, 2015, snapped.
Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat (30:32.7) was the men's medalist.