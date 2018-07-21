The all-time leading scorers for both the University of Wisconsin men's and women's basketball teams are among 11 people scheduled for induction into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame.
Alando Tucker and Jolene Anderson, both of whom closed their collegiate careers as the Big Ten Conference player of the year, are part of the group that will be honored in September.
They join Simon Bairu (men's cross country and track and field), Allie Blomquist (women's golf), Bill Chandler (men's basketball), Tim Gillham (men's fencing), Jim Johannson (men's hockey), Kevin Stemke (football) and Kris Thorsness (women's rowing) as former Badgers athletes in the 2018 class.
Former chancellor Donna Shalala and longtime men's cross country and track and field coach Ed Nuttycombe also were selected for the group.
UW's all-time men's basketball scoring leader with 2,217 points, Tucker became the program's first consensus first-team All-American since 1942 in his senior season of 2006-07. That year, he also was named the Big Ten's player of the year and a finalist for national player of the year awards.
Now UW's director of student-athlete engagement, Tucker was a first-round pick of the NBA's Phoenix Suns in 2007 and spent three seasons in the league.
Anderson led the Badgers in scoring in all four seasons from 2004 to 2008, with Big Ten freshman of the year and player of the year awards bookending her collegiate career.
After setting the UW record with 2,312 points scored, she was a second-round pick of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun in 2008 and played one season in the league before moving on to European teams.
Anderson, Tucker and the nine others were picked by a committee made up mostly of UW Athletics staff members and current and former student-athletes.
Their inductions on Sept. 7 will bring the Hall of Fame to 242 members since it began in 1991.
Bairu became the ninth man to win back-to-back NCAA cross country individual championships when he did so in 2004 and 2005. The first helped the Badgers to a national runner-up finish; the second led UW to the title.
After his collegiate career, he held the Canadian record in the 10,000 meters (27:23.63) for three years. He retired from professional racing in 2014.
The first women's golf player added to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame, Blomquist in 2001 became the first Badgers player to qualify for the NCAA Championships, finishing tied for 18th.
She led the Badgers in scoring in three of her four seasons from 1997 to 2001, then played professionally.
Chandler was one of five UW basketball players named the national player of the year, with his award from the Helms Foundation coming in the Badgers' Big Ten championship season of 1918.
After his UW playing career from 1916 to 1918, he turned to coaching, with stops at UW-River Falls, Iowa State and Marquette. Chandler also was president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches in 1938.
Gillham, a former Madison La Follette athlete, competed for UW from 1982 to 1986 in fencing, which was dropped as a varsity sport in 1991. He finished third in the NCAA epee event as a freshman and was the Badgers' only three-time Big Ten champion (1983-85).
His family had a long history with Badgers fencing: Gillham's father, coached UW from 1972 to 1990.
Johannson had a four-year collegiate playing career from 1982 to 1986 — he was part of the 1983 NCAA championship team and scored 130 points in 148 games — but made his name in international hockey as a top executive at USA Hockey.
A two-time Olympian as a player, he was in charge of selecting American teams for the World Junior Championship and World Championship. He also was general manager of the 2018 U.S. men's Olympic team before he died in January.
Nuttycombe built a powerhouse in men's cross country and track and field at UW for 30 seasons through 2013, 10 times directing a triple crown victory of the Big Ten cross country, indoor and outdoor championships in the same season.
He also coached 11 NCAA individual champions and directed the Badgers to the 2007 national indoor track and field title, a first for a Big Ten school. Nuttycombe joined his father, longtime Virginia high school coach Charles Nuttycombe, in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014.
Named UW's first female chancellor in 1988, Shalala made moves critical to the longterm health of Badgers athletics, first replacing athletic director Ade Sponberg with Pat Richter and then firing football coach Don Morton. The latter led to the hiring of Barry Alvarez, under whom the fortunes of both the football team and the athletics program took off.
Shalala left UW in 1993 to become U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. She later led the University of Miami and the Clinton Foundation, and she's now running for Congress in Miami.
Stemke holds the Badgers career records for punting yards (10,660) and average (43.5) in a tenure that ran from 1997 to 2000. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter in 2000.
A Green Bay native, Stemke's name now is associated with the award for Wisconsin's top senior kicker or punter. His wife, former Badgers volleyball player Lizzy Fitzgerald, entered the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Thorsness rowed for the Badgers from 1980 to 1982 before appearing in two Olympics for the U.S. She won gold with the women's eight in Los Angeles in 1984 and was a spare in 1988.
She was a member of the U.S. national team from 1982 to 1987.