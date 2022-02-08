After Wisconsin wrestler was harassed and called racist names, Iowa is investigating

Officials at Iowa are investigating fans’ behavior at Carver-Hawkeye Arena after University of Wisconsin wrestler Austin Gomez reported he and his family were harassed at a dual match Saturday.

Gomez, a redshirt junior who wrestles at 149 pounds for the Badgers, posted on social media Monday about the incident and stated he was cursed at and a fan directed racial epithets toward him. He also stated that fans cursed at his parents and his 16-year-old sister.

“I can handle all that stuff and laugh it off because it’s comical to me,” Gomez wrote. “Especially when a fan used a racial word towards me from the stands. Unfortunately this is true.

“My family and I are very close and we stand up for one another. … Someone had made a comment about my father and my family and that does not fly with me. That’s where I take a stand and won’t let people walk all over me or my family.”

Gomez’s mother and father both posted on their social media pages about the incident, describing the vulgarities and racist language levied at them and their son.

Gomez is a transfer from Iowa State and wrote in his post that he received similar treatment at Iowa when he wrestled there as a Cyclone. Gomez, who’s ranked seventh in the nation in his weight class, earned a 3-2 victory over Iowa’s Vince Turk before the incident. UW is ranked No. 9 in the NWCA Coaches Poll.

Iowa athletics released a statement Monday evening condemning the fans’ behavior and said that those found to be in violation of their fan behavior policy are subject to being banned from athletic events.

Gomez wrote Monday that he had a call scheduled for Tuesday with Iowa administrators regarding the incident. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh issued a statement Tuesday stating the university’s support of Gomez.

“On or off campus, home or away, UW athletics strives to create an atmosphere where our student-athletes feel welcome and can thrive,” McIntosh said. “Needless to say, I am deeply disappointed and angered that one of our wrestling student-athletes, Austin Gomez, and his family were the recipients of vulgar and racially insensitive language at our team’s match at Iowa over the weekend.

"This behavior has no place in the Big Ten and college athletics as a whole. It is totally unacceptable. We have been in contact with Austin, his parents and the Iowa athletics administration, and I am thankful that our colleagues at Iowa are investigating the incident. I appreciate the Gomez family having the courage to bring this to light.”

