A promising season for Badgers women's soccer takes on a goal only 2020 could bring: stay COVID-free

"They hate it," Wilkins said of the technological trill. "Hate it."

The Badgers don't have a schedule yet after the Big Ten Conference washed out non-league play for its teams amid the pandemic. Wilkins has heard so many potential dates for a start — it won't be before Sept. 5, per the league — that she has taken to throwing out a new one to her players at training each day to see if they're paying attention.

To Wilkins, the preseason energy around the team has been greater than any since she arrived at UW from Penn State in 2007. Maybe it's because of a summer of COVID-related isolation.

Maybe it's because there's a lot expected from the team that won the Big Ten regular-season championship in 2019 and appeared in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.

UW players have said they want to establish the Sweet 16 as the standard for the program. In 2020, however, there's a different viewpoint.

"We thought one of our goals this season was just to stay COVID-free," Wilkins said. "Sweet 16 would be nice but COVID free I think would put it all together."

She said some Badgers players had a "scare" this summer when they were at a bar that later was determined to be a source of an outbreak of the coronavirus.