A promising season for Badgers women's soccer takes on a goal only 2020 could bring: stay COVID-free

There have been unanticipated moments in an unusual start to training for the 2020 season for coach Paula Wilkins and the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team.
Precautions and protocols to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 already have been layered thick onto the surface as the Badgers launch the 2020-21 athletic season.
Women's soccer was the first Badgers team to officially start its preseason camp on Tuesday, and Wilkins has notified administrators of new issues to address on a regular basis since.
But she tried sell to her players that they should own being trailblazers for UW in getting things started, and she said they bought in.
"We just have to be patient and come up with these different ideas in different situations that come up," Wilkins said. "And the players have been very resilient and very willing to change and do different things."
Players are wearing masks during practices, although some have reported to Wilkins that the buildup of sweat makes breathing difficult and challenges their fitness.
They're on the field in smaller groups for now to make contact tracing easier if it's needed.
Through a mask, it's harder for Wilkins to be expressive during training sessions so she's trying to tell more with her eyes. She can't use a traditional whistle through her mask, so she has started using a handheld electronic version to get players' attention.
"They hate it," Wilkins said of the technological trill. "Hate it."
The Badgers don't have a schedule yet after the Big Ten Conference washed out non-league play for its teams amid the pandemic. Wilkins has heard so many potential dates for a start — it won't be before Sept. 5, per the league — that she has taken to throwing out a new one to her players at training each day to see if they're paying attention.
To Wilkins, the preseason energy around the team has been greater than any since she arrived at UW from Penn State in 2007. Maybe it's because of a summer of COVID-related isolation.
Maybe it's because there's a lot expected from the team that won the Big Ten regular-season championship in 2019 and appeared in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.
UW players have said they want to establish the Sweet 16 as the standard for the program. In 2020, however, there's a different viewpoint.
"We thought one of our goals this season was just to stay COVID-free," Wilkins said. "Sweet 16 would be nice but COVID free I think would put it all together."
She said some Badgers players had a "scare" this summer when they were at a bar that later was determined to be a source of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
"I think it was a great talking point for our team to understand that if we want our season to go, you can only control yourself," Wilkins said. "So they have to make the right decisions. And they understand those decisions can be challenging for someone of that age. You go to college, you have a preconceived notion of what you want your college career to be like or your experience to be like."
The reminders of what could go wrong are present.
On Thursday, Louisville dismissed three men's soccer players who, according to the athletic department, organized a party that led to an outbreak and the temporary shutdown of workouts for four sports at the school. All three had prior team violations, the school said.
Later, UW reported that more than 8% of the athletes who have returned to campus for voluntary workouts or the start of preseason practice have tested positive for the coronavirus. The athletic department hasn't disclosed which teams the athletes represented or whether the positive tests came immediately when players returned or after a period of time in Madison.
There's a bigger picture beyond sports, Wilkins told her players.
"We're in the middle of a pandemic," she said. "Let's not be selfish with our choices and what we're trying to do. We're also trying to do what's right for the public. And that has to be a message that there's a social responsibility that we have, that if we're lucky enough to have this opportunity to play our sport we also have to be conscious of how we are in public, what we do in public to set the tone for other people."
There was some anxiety about starting preseason training, Wilkins said, but it was quickly replaced. Now, she feels more comfortable on the practice field than she does at the grocery store.
She was so encouraged by the first day of practice Tuesday that it was a moment of panic when it occurred to her that the 2020 season might not happen.
With seven starters returning from last year, including first-team All-American goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, plus the return of 2018 first-team All-American midfielder Victoria Pickett after an injury redshirt season, there's a high bar for the Badgers if and when they get the season started.
Wilkins is choosing when over if.
"I'm going to believe in this every day and I'm going to coach these guys to be better," she said. "And I told them that where we are isn't where we're going to be. But they could be a special group here at Wisconsin this year."
