 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
UW SPORTS

8 Wisconsin coaches get contract extensions after 2021-22 spring season

  • 0
Yvette Healy photo

Coach Yvette Healy talks to the Badgers softball team before a game against Nebraska in 2019.

 UW ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

Eight coaches of University of Wisconsin spring sports had their contracts extended on Friday, including three who now are on five-year deals.

Director of men's and women's track and field and cross country Mick Byrne, men's tennis coach Danny Westerman and women's golf coach Todd Oehrlein all have five-year agreements that run through the 2026-27 season.

The UW Athletic Board on Friday also approved the recommendations of routine one-year extensions for head coaches Yvette Healy (softball), Bebe Bryans (women's rowing), Chris Clark (men's rowing), Kelcy McKenna (women's tennis) and Michael Wilson (men's golf).

Fourteen of 18 Badgers head coaches have five-year contracts, all of which have been extended this year. Bryans, Clark, McKenna and Wilson have agreements for three years, now through the 2024-25 season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Going for AmFam 3-peat, Jerry Kelly says he starts 'at zero every single week'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics