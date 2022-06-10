8 Wisconsin coaches get contract extensions after 2021-22 spring season

Eight coaches of University of Wisconsin spring sports had their contracts extended on Friday, including three who now are on five-year deals.
Director of men's and women's track and field and cross country Mick Byrne, men's tennis coach Danny Westerman and women's golf coach Todd Oehrlein all have five-year agreements that run through the 2026-27 season.
The UW Athletic Board on Friday also approved the recommendations of routine one-year extensions for head coaches Yvette Healy (softball), Bebe Bryans (women's rowing), Chris Clark (men's rowing), Kelcy McKenna (women's tennis) and Michael Wilson (men's golf).
Fourteen of 18 Badgers head coaches have five-year contracts, all of which have been extended this year. Bryans, Clark, McKenna and Wilson have agreements for three years, now through the 2024-25 season.
