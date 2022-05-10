5 things to know about Wisconsin and the Big Ten Softball Tournament

The University of Wisconsin softball program hopes to rebound after a rough end to its regular season when the Big Ten tournament starts Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan.

UW (27-18, 12-11 Big Ten) enters as the No. 8 seed and will face ninth-seeded Minnesota (26-23-1, 11-12) at 3:30 p.m. in Seechia Stadium. The Gophers swept the doubleheader in the rivals' only meeting this season.

Here are five things to know about the Badgers and other conference foes before the tournament begins.

The B1G format

Twelve teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament. Northwestern received the No. 1 seed, with Nebraska (No. 2), Illinois (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) next in line. All four receive byes to start the tournament and will play Thursday.

“Nebraska, you're looking at the top hitting team in the conference," Big Ten Network softball analyst Elise Menaker said. "Illinois, you're looking at right behind them. Northwestern, you're looking right behind them, and Michigan, you have two phenomenal pitchers in the circle, so it can be a dangerous one-two punch, and they’re playing some of their best softball.”

The Cornhuskers batted .320 this season hit 74 homers, eight more than second-place Northwestern (although the Wildcats played three fewer games). Illinois was the only other Big Ten team to bat at least .300, posting a .308 average over 53 games.

The top eight teams in the conference all posted a team ERA below 3.00.

There's really good pitching throughout the Big Ten this season that is even outside the top four seeds," Menaker said.

Badgers' position

UW dropped six in a row to end the regular season but did accomplish notable feats this season, like breaking Nebraska’s 18-game winning streak last month.

"When adversity hits your program, find a way to work through and grow from it," UW coach Yvette Healy said. "And I think we're at that point right now, so it's going to be really interesting to see.

The Badgers had won seven of eight games before the current skid started. They didn't play top-seeded Northwestern this season but went 2-7 against the other three top seeds in the tournament.

UW returns to the conference tournament for the first time since 2019 because the 2020 and 2021 tournaments both were canceled. The Badgers reached the semifinals of the 2019 tournament, where they fell to Michigan.

Big-name Badgers

UW’s offense starts with infielder Kayla Konwent, who Menaker called “one of the most exciting players to watch in the Big Ten.” The Badgers announced in mid-January that the 2019 conference player of the year would return for the 2022 season. The Salem native set the Badgers’ career home run record last weekend against Michigan, and her 2019 campaign set several single-season marks.

Her .384 batting average leads the team this season. That is good for ninth in the Big Ten, and her 1.240 OPS ranks third in the conference.

“I think, first of all, she's the best player that's ever played here,” Healy said last week. “And so to kind of get a second lease on life and have her come back, after being out for a year, it's just been such a spark in the program.”

UW's pitching has received a steady and collected presence from senior Maddie Schwartz. She finished the regular season with a 22-10 record and 2.39 ERA over 187.1 innings. She sits among the conference regular-season leaders in wins (second), innings pitched (fifth), and ERA (ninth).

UW's path

The Badgers will face a Minnesota program with prominent hitters within its lineup. Outfielders Lauren Espalin and Natalie DenHartog, along with utility player Chloe Evans, enter the tournament with a .336 or better batting average.

Espalin leads the team at .356 and holds a 1.008 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). Evans, a sophomore from Seymour, ranks sixth in the conference in RBIs (44). DenHartog ranks third in the conference in home runs (18) and eighth in OPS (1.163).

“So right there in this matchup, you're getting two of the best hitters in the Big Ten," Menaker said about Konwent and DenHartog. "Because just like Konwent, DenHartog can change the game with the swing of the bat."

The winner of the UW vs. Minnesota game will take on No. 1 Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats boast pitcher Danielle Williams, who leads the conference in wins (25) and ERA (1.49). Infielder/outfielder Rachel Lewis and infielder Nikki Cuchran lead the Northwestern offense. Both players are batting better than .360 and sit first and second, respectively, in the Big Ten in RBIs (50 and 48).

UW's tourney chances

UW’s RPI ranked 38th through Monday's games. Wisconsin has reached the NCAA Tournament five times under Healy, including three straight berths from 2017-19. The 64-team tournament field will be announced Sunday.

“It's a goal, but at the same time right now, there's a lot that's out of your hands when you get to that, and the final decisions and what it comes down to,” Healy said about UW making this year's NCAA Tournament field. “We've certainly put ourselves in a position to be in conversation. We're in contention, but we've got to play better softball."

The Big Ten tournament winner receives one of 32 automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, and Healy believes seven Big Ten teams should receive a bid this season.

"We've got to find a way to play some great softball in the Big Ten tournament, which is a great position to be in," she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.