2019 Big Ten player of the year Kayla Konwent pondering return to Badgers softball in 2021

Last year, the University of Wisconsin softball team made it to the NCAA tournament for a program-best third straight year.

The Badgers wanted to make it four in 2020, but the bat was taken out of their hands by the coronavirus pandemic that brought an end to their season last month.

There was a period of time when it appeared possible that some of the players in their final year of eligibility would be able to play at UW in 2021 if they were still in school. The school's athletic department, however, decided not to allow it despite the availability of an NCAA waiver.

In a group chat setting, UW's seniors had debated whether to stay together to be a part of another run at extending the NCAA tournament streak.

"To hear that that's not going to be able to happen, it's still hard to hear," said reigning Big Ten player of the year Kayla Konwent, who's listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining. "But also from a point of the athletic department at UW, although it's pretty big, they've made it pretty small. We have friends on other teams, and we know they're equally as devastated."