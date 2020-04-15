2019 Big Ten player of the year Kayla Konwent pondering return to Badgers softball in 2021

Last year, the University of Wisconsin softball team made it to the NCAA tournament for a program-best third straight year.
The Badgers wanted to make it four in 2020, but the bat was taken out of their hands by the coronavirus pandemic that brought an end to their season last month.
There was a period of time when it appeared possible that some of the players in their final year of eligibility would be able to play at UW in 2021 if they were still in school. The school's athletic department, however, decided not to allow it despite the availability of an NCAA waiver.
In a group chat setting, UW's seniors had debated whether to stay together to be a part of another run at extending the NCAA tournament streak.
"To hear that that's not going to be able to happen, it's still hard to hear," said reigning Big Ten player of the year Kayla Konwent, who's listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining. "But also from a point of the athletic department at UW, although it's pretty big, they've made it pretty small. We have friends on other teams, and we know they're equally as devastated."
UW on Thursday said it wasn't going to use the NCAA waiver for spring sports to extend the eligibility of its seniors. On his monthly radio show Wednesday, athletic director Barry Alvarez said the extra year of eligibility presented challenges with finances and roster sizes because of next year's incoming freshmen.
The Badgers softball team had five players in their fourth year of eligibility when the 2020 season was shut down on March 12: pitchers Kaitlyn Menz and Caroline Hedgcock; infielders Stephanie Lombardo and Jordan Little; and outfielder Heather Rudnicki.
Konwent, who in 2019 became the first UW player to earn first-team All-American status, was playing what was only her second season of eligibility despite being in her fourth year with the Badgers.
She was a medical redshirt in 2017 after needing shoulder surgery just 13 games into the season. She sat out all of 2018 because of another shoulder surgery.
After her 2019 breakout, Konwent was leading the Badgers with a .406 batting average and 14 RBIs when this season suddenly ended.
Now, she's left to consider where her college softball career goes from here while she offers support for teammates whose time to play at UW has run out.
"I'm just trying to be there for them because I have two more years of eligibility," Konwent said. "I don't know yet whether I'm going to be taking advantage of those or not. It's kind of a day-by-day thing."
Konwent, who's majoring in retail and consumer behavior, had to delay an internship with Athletes in Action that was planned for this summer. She now is planning to complete that in the fall semester and graduate in December.
She's hoping to get into UW's graduate program in educational leadership and policy analysis for the 2021 spring semester.
"That's something I want to do regardless of if I play or not," Konwent said. "So that gives me a great outlook to be able to play, but also just for continuing my education and being able to find something that I'm passionate about after school."
Konwent, who returned home to Salem after UW classes went online for the rest of the school year, said the last month has been filled with gray areas and conversations that no one planned to have.
She said Badgers players have grown closer to each other through the situation despite having to be socially distant. They're all sharing an unusual situation.
"Everybody's finding their identity in different places now," Konwent said. "A lot of people, your whole life is spent in your sport, so people are trying to find new ways of having their identity be based on being a daughter or a sister or a friend. People are having maybe identity crises at 20, and maybe that's a good thing — to find what your purpose is now, what makes your heart tick so you don't have to do that later in life."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!