100 days in, Chris McIntosh discusses goals for his tenure as Badgers athletic director, beer sales and baseball

Most of it was expected based on years of build-up to major changes. Some of what has kept McIntosh's attention wasn't planned. The continued evolution of precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic have kept UW administrators on their toes.

McIntosh sat down in his conference room overlooking Camp Randall Stadium this week to answer questions about what he hopes his tenure will be remembered for, whether Badgers fans ever will be able to buy beer at games and what it would take to have baseball return to campus. Highlights from that conversation, edited for length and clarity, follow.

Whoever was going to get this job was going to be in a pretty long shadow from predecessor Barry Alvarez and Pat Richter before him. How do you carve your own niche in terms of what's important to you for running this athletic department? Or is that even important to you?

It's not important to me, to use your words, to carve my own niche for the sake of carving my own niche. My job is to lead our organization, our department into the future so that it prospers. And I've said from the start, in my mind this isn't about maintaining, it's about growing and getting better. And I really think that's important. Because if we're not leaning in and if we're not trying to evolve and we're not trying to get better then inevitably we will fall behind.