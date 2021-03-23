Without injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks rout Pacers for seventh straight win

"I don't think it's serious," Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said of the Brogdon and Turner injuries. "I would expect them back very soon."

Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks made short work of the Pacers. Holiday recorded season highs in both points and assists.

Indiana's Doug McDermott opened the game with a 3-pointer, but the Bucks scored the next 19 points and stayed in command the rest of the way.

"I just thought our overall readiness and our aggressiveness to start the game was not there tonight, for a number of different reasons," Bjorkgren said.

The Bucks went 9 of 10 from 3-point range in the first 9½ minutes and led 48-26 by the end of the first quarter. That 48-point outburst represented the fifth-highest point total the Bucks have ever recorded in a single quarter.

"It's contagious," Holiday said. "The ball has energy. Pushing the pace and seeing the ball go through the hoop, the hoop just grows and gets bigger. From there, I feel like the pressure kind of falls off your shoulders, the weight kind of falls and you just let it go and let it shoot."

Indiana got 22 points from Domantas Sabonis, 21 from Jeremy Lamb, 20 from McDermott and 19 from Caris LeVert.

