With seven of their top players out, Bucks bow to Nuggets

In the paint

Milwaukee got back into the game with eight easy points off five Nuggets turnovers in the second quarter, when the Bucks trimmed a 52-36 deficit by closing the first half on an 18-10 run. ... The Bucks play seven of their next eight in Milwaukee. ... Jokic continued a recent trend of non-assertive play on the offensive end as he made just one basket in the first half. ... The Nuggets play seven of their next eight on the road — and their only home game during that stretch is against the Clippers, who beat them by 29 points this month.