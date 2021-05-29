With injured starter Donte DiVincenzo out for the rest of the season, Bucks try to finish off Heat

Milwaukee leads 3-0. Game 4, 1:30 p.m. EDT, TNT.

NEED TO KNOW: The Bucks have beaten Miami by at least 29 points three times this season. That's only the second time such a thing has happened to the Heat; Pat Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers beat them three times by at least 32 points in the franchise's inaugural 1988-89 season.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Miami desperately needs some 3's to fall. The Heat were 20 for 50 from beyond the arc in a Game 1 overtime loss; they went 17 for 60 combined in the two blowout losses since.

INJURY WATCH: Bucks G Donte DiVincenzo left Game 3 with what was called a left foot contusion, and it turned out to be much worse. The Bucks said Friday that DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his left ankle.

PRESSURE IS ON: Nobody. History says the series is over. Nobody should feel any pressure unless the series gets to Game 6, and only then should the Bucks start to worry.

NUGGETS AT TRAIL BLAZERS

Denver leads 2-1. Game 4, 4 p.m. EDT, TNT.