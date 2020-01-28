With Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out, Khris Middleton scores 51 points as Bucks race past Wizards

“We didn’t show any resistance early in the game,” Beal said. “Then in the second half we were a totally different team. We got aggressive. We were physical on defense. We were physical on offense, attacking.”

Milwaukee led from wire to wire and by as many as 32 points but the Wizards rallied in the third quarter, putting up 41 points to cut their deficit to 117-104 entering the fourth. Washington got within seven points in the final period but could not get closer.

Eric Bledsoe had 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers to clinch the victory.

Middleton responded with 13 points in the fourth quarter as he scored the most points by a Bucks player this season. He pounded home a dunk to reach 51 points and give the Bucks a 13-point lead late in the final quarter.

“He’s an All-Star,” DiVincenzo said. “He did it last year. He’s doing it again this year. When we’re struggling we just go to Khris. We have that confidence in him. He knows not to force it. He’s an amazing player. He knows he can pick his spots and get others involved.”

